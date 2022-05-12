Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

FIX stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

