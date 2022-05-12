Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.09

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 1978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 141.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

