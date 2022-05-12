Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

