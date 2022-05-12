Comparing PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Dnb Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Dnb Asa N/A N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Dnb Asa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.20 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.71 $2.93 billion N/A N/A

Dnb Asa has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Dnb Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Dnb Asa 2 2 1 0 1.80

Dnb Asa has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 505.62%. Given Dnb Asa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dnb Asa is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

Dnb Asa beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

