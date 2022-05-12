Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 9.6%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 24,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,592,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

