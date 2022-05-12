Compound Price Down 40.2% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Compound has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $473.01 million and approximately $172.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.99 or 0.00238425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,856,032 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

