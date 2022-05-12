Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Announces Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. 28,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

