Conflux Network (CFX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,533.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,012.64 or 0.06814762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00222269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00684981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00484358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00064320 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

