CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

CNMD stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.56. 5,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,612. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

