Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

