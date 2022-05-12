Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 473,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

