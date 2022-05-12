Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,956 shares of company stock worth $9,417,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $846.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

