Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Eldorado Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 696,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 295,365 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

