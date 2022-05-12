Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,198 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

NUS stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

