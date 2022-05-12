Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,092 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,107,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 82,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.