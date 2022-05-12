Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,025 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $256.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,821 shares of company stock valued at $28,052,799. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.