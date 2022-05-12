Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,146 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE opened at $65.50 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.