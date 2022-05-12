Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 82,228 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82,228 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

