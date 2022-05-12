ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0002

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $313,996.26 and approximately $1,758.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00142351 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

