Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

CTSDF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 57,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

