Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.90.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.05. 1,627,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,251. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 75.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

