Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTSGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.90.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.05. 1,627,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,251. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 75.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.