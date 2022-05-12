Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.88

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 746914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTS shares. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.19.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

