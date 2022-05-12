Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Health Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Convey Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Convey Health Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Convey Health Solutions by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

