Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

CPPMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 83,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.52.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

