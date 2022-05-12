Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.