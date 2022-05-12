CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 1,067,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,635. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

