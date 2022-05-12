Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.76. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.