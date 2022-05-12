Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter.
Exchange Income stock opened at C$42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.76. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.41.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.67%.
Exchange Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
Read More
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.