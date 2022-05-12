Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524,233 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 3.43% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $75,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,203. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.