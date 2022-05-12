Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 113,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,811,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 1,577,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

