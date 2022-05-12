Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Coty also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,806,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $22,953,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

