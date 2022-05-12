Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.58

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.58 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 118121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,989,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

