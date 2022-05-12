Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading 9.8% Higher

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.27. 634,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,128,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Coupang by 970.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,901,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

