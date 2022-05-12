Cowen Boosts Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $40.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,924 shares of company stock worth $346,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.