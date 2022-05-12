Craig Hallum Lowers GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of GTY Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Shares of GTYH opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology ( NASDAQ:GTYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GTY Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GTY Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GTY Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GTY Technology by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GTY Technology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.