Craig Hallum Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $30.00

May 12th, 2022

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.90.

DKNG stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

