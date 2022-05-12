Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 45,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -29.31%.
CMCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.