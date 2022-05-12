Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 45,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

