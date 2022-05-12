Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 45,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

