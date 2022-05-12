Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €193.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($203.16) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($321.05) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €288.71 ($303.90).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €181.86 ($191.43) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €236.37. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.