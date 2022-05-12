Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $107.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

