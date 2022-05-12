Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.00.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$62.24 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$69.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$60.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.58. The stock has a market cap of C$41.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.