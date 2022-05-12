Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$62.24 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$69.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$60.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.58. The stock has a market cap of C$41.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

