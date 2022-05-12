Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CRGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,367. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.