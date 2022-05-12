Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,908. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.