Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,010 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 320,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.