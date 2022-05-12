Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 639,398 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,815,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,174,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.