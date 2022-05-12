Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. 13,676,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

