Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 1,745 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 638,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

