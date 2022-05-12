Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after buying an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,081.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 839,727 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. 4,785,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

