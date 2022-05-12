Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $66.04 on Wednesday, hitting $734.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,291,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,734,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $985.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $760.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.