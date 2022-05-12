Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 11,094,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.52 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

