Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,932,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,789,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

